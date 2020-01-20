Saracens confirm Billy Vunipola suffered broken arm against Racing 92

It is the fourth time Billy Vunipola has suffered a broken arm

Saracens have confirmed England No 8 Billy Vunipola broke his arm during their Champions Cup victory over Racing 92.

The rampaging forward will see a consultant this week and could miss the entire Six Nations.

Vunipola was injured during the early stages of Saracens' game with Racing and was withdrawn in the seventh minute.

He will be a notable absentee when Eddie Jones names his England squad for the Six Nations on Monday.

A Saracens statement read: "Billy Vunipola has suffered a broken arm.

Vunipola suffered his latest injury setback during Sunday's game against Racing 92

"He will see a consultant over the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury before undergoing rehabilitation."

It is the latest in a line of arm injuries for the 27-year-old. He broke his right arm in January 2018, and then broke it again in June during England's tour of South Africa.

Four months later, he broke his left arm during a Champions Cup tie against Glasgow, which required surgery.

4:31 Saracens fans give their views on the club's forced relegation before their game with Racing Saracens fans give their views on the club's forced relegation before their game with Racing

Vunipola's club future is up in the air after Saracens were relegated from the Premiership for persistent salary cap breaches.

Premiership Rugby confirmed the defending league champions will play in the Championship next season and now face the task of reducing their wage bill by up to £2m to comply with salary cap regulations for 2020/21.