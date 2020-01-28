Ed Griffiths resigns as Saracens interim chief executive

Ed Griffiths has left Saracens

Ed Griffiths has resigned as Saracens interim chief executive, less than a month after returning to the club.

Griffiths was appointed on January 2 following Nigel Wray's retirement as Sarries chairman in the wake of the salary cap scandal that saw them relegated from the Premiership.

Griffiths returned to Allianz Park on a 12-month deal but departs after just 26 days.

"This was always going to be a very short-term appointment, and others are well-placed to drive forward the rebuilding of the club," said Griffiths.

Earlier this week, Griffiths was forced to deny working as a cricket agent following claims he had been reported to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Griffiths played a key role in South Africa hosting the 1995 Rugby World Cup and spent seven years as Saracens chief executive between 2008 and 2015.

He returned to help the club deal with the fallout from the salary cap breaches that has led to their relegation to the Championship at the end of the season.

Saracens chairman Neil Golding said: "The club is very grateful to Edward for temporarily stepping away from his other commitments to provide significant assistance during a difficult period, and wishes him well in the future."

Saracens say the recruitment process is underway for a long-term chief executive and "an appointment will be made in due course".