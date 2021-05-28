Saracens' final Championship match of regular season postponed as opponents Hartpury University suffer Covid outbreak

Saracens' final match of the Greene King IPA Championship regular season has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at opponents Hartpury University.

The round 11 fixture, which was due to be played at StoneX Stadium on Saturday, is now subject to the outcome of a Rugby Football Union disputes committee.

Saracens are second in the table and will meet leaders Ealing in a two-legged play-off next month that will determine who is promoted into the Gallagher Premiership.

Saracens said in a statement: "The interim decision to postpone the fixture has been taken by the Rugby Football Union after a number of Hartpury University players tested positive for Covid-19 and several other players are now isolating as close contacts.

"The decision follows the detailed medical protocols in place to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected.

"An RFU Disputes Committee will meet ASAP to determine next steps for the fixture."