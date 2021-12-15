Saracens forfeit Challenge Cup tie against Pau following Covid-19 outbreak

Saracens said their players will return to full training on Christmas Eve

Saracens have forfeited their European Challenge Cup game against Pau following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Premiership club said the outbreak had occurred within their training ground environment, reporting "several positive Covid cases" from their latest round of PCR testing on Monday.

Challenge Cup organisers European Professional Club Rugby said a 28-0 scoreline and five match points had been awarded to Pau, who were due to host Saracens on Saturday.

Saracens said their players will return to return to full training on Christmas Eve after completing the necessary period of isolation and assured supporters their Premiership fixture against Worcester on Boxing Day will go ahead.

In a statement, Saracens said: "The club has taken the immediate action of closing the training ground and isolating all players, coaches and support staff.

"We have been working closely with EPCR and PRL [Premiership Rugby] and it is with regret that our game versus Section Paloise in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Saturday, December 18 has had to be forfeited by Saracens due to our inability to field a 23-man squad for this fixture.

"In addition to positive Covid-19 cases, we have players self-isolating due to being close contacts, and a number of players who are currently injured.

"This is extremely disappointing for everyone at the club, but as always the health and well-being of our people is our priority at this time."