Owen Farrell: Saracens boss Mark McCall blasts 'shameful' treatment of England captain

Mark McCall has criticised the treatment of Owen Farrell in what he believes should be a wake-up call for rugby union.

Farrell will miss the Six Nations after deciding to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being, although he will continue to play for club Saracens.

The unexpected decision comes after the 32-year-old fly-half led England to a third-place finish in the recent World Cup after losing to champions South Africa by a point in the semi-final.

Mark McCall called the treatment of Farrell 'shameful'

Farrell has long been a lightening-rod figure in the sport, but the condemnation peaked in August when he was sent off for a dangerous tackle against Wales, a decision which was overturned by a disciplinary hearing only to then incur a ban on appeal.

England's captain was frequently booed in France, sometimes with his family present in the stadium, and Saracens director of rugby McCall is impressed he delivered a series of strong performances despite shouldering a heavy burden.

"It's remarkable that he played the way he played during the World Cup, if we take into account how he was feeling," McCall said.

"He is a person who is right on top of his game at the moment, yet he and his family have been made to feel the way they feel. It is shameful - it's not right.

"I've worked with Owen for 15 years, every day, and the person that has been portrayed in the media bears no resemblance to the person I know. He's a family man, they've always come first.

"There was a narrative created and started and that's been there for quite some time. There's only so much that someone can take. On top of that, he's a brilliant, caring, supportive team-mate and a loyal friend to many, and a very good, decent human being. That's the person I know.

"It was courageous and brave of him to open up. I admire Owen for many reasons anyway, but even more for doing this. I'm not worried about Europe or the club at all. I'm worried about Owen. We want him to be OK and happy. Clearly he hasn't been."

Malins: Farrell abuse 'shocking' and 'ridiculous'

Farrell's England and former Saracens team-mate Max Malins has described the abuse thrown at him as "shocking" and "ridiculous".

Malins has backed the 32-year-old, who will continue playing for Saracens, to return "as good as he was" at the sport's highest level.

"It has probably come as a surprise to many, but good on him," Bristol back Malins said.

"I think he is unfairly treated in the media and from fans.

"We are all human beings. For someone to take such a battering over a period of time it is going to take its toll at some point, so good on him."

Malins, who was also part of England's World Cup squad, added: "I think it's shocking, to be honest.

"I was up in the stands when the teams were getting read out, and I heard that [booing]. It was a big surprise to me. I really don't get it.

"For what he has done for England Rugby - he is one of the greatest players to wear that shirt - and for some fans to treat him like that is ridiculous.

"You won't find many people with a mentally tougher approach than Owen, so for him to feel like this is the step he needs to take is worrying in a sense, but also very brave and good of him to do so."

Farrell's rugby attention will now be concentrated on Saracens' domestic and European campaigns this term.

Malins added: "I have no doubt that this is a reset and refresh for him.

"This season, there is no club rugby being played during the Six Nations, so it would be good for him to actually take a proper break away from the game and essentially reset.

"I have no doubt that the competitor he is, the leader and player he is, he will 100 per cent bounce back from this and come back as good as he was."

Carlisle: I applaud Farrell for stepping away to focus on mental health

Former Burnley and Leeds defender Clarke Carlisle has praised Farrell for taking time away to prioritise his mental health.

"There are so many thoughts and considerations that go around that decision but I'm absolutely delighted that Owen, his family and all the people around him have decided to put the man and his wellbeing first over any work duties," Carlisle said to Sky Sports.

"I massively applaud him and I really would advocate other people who are experiencing tough mental health to take action early but there is an important point to be made, and an important distinction.

"There's often a fear, especially with guys who are my generation or older, that the perception that people are going to judge you for taking care of your wellbeing.

"When we see a case like Farrell and think if I take a step back, the world has to know, it doesn't have to be like that. You don't have to be like myself or Farrell, you don't have to tell the world that you're addressing your wellbeing status but it is imperative that you tell someone and the right someone and the right time."

Carlisle added: "We've gotten to a point now in our society where we understand that we all live on this spectrum of mental health and being able to have that foresight to intervene when you are getting to a 3/10 instead of making yourself get to 1/10 and then have to provide for disaster recovery, it doesn't happen anymore.

"Those perceptions of your professional identity, we're now able to separate them from actually supporting the human being. This is a fantastic example of that."