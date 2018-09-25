Ex-England hooker Dorian West appointed forwards coach of Sale Sharks

Dorian West has linked up with Sale

Sale Sharks have appointed former England hooker Dorian West as forwards coach.

West spent 11 years as a coach at Northampton Saints, winning a Premiership title and two Challenge Cups.

He left Franklin's Gardens at the end of the last season and will immediately link up with Sale, who sit bottom of the Premiership after three defeats from their opening four fixtures.

"I'm very pleased to be here and am looking forward to the new challenge ahead," said West, who won the World Cup with England in 2003.

"I have known Dimes [Steve Diamond] for many years and he has given me a great opportunity and I can't wait to get started."

Sale director of rugby, Diamond, added: "Dorian and I go back a long way and very rarely does a person with his qualities become available.

"Dorian is a proven winner as a player and a coach and he'll make a huge improvement looking after the club's forwards."

Sale travel to West's former club Leicester Tigers on Saturday.