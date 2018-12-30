Josh Beaumont signs new Sale Sharks deal until 2021

Josh Beaumont has committed his future to Sale

Sale Sharks forward Josh Beaumont has signed a new contract with the Premiership club until 2021.

The 26-year-old joins Jono Ross and Ben Curry in committing his future to the Sharks, for whom he has made 103 appearances.

Capable of playing at lock or No 8, former club captain Beaumont has scored two tries in 16 games for Sale this season as they compete for a top-four finish.

"The ambition that the owners and Dimes [director of rugby Steve Diamond] are showing in moving the club forward made it in an easy decision for me, and it's something I want to be part of," said Beaumont.

"With numerous other senior players re-signing and the calibre of academy talent coming through, I believe we can become one of the strongest teams in the country and start winning trophies on a regular basis."

Diamond added: "I'm delighted that Beau has agreed a new contract with the club. He is a north-west lad and has come all the way through our academy which is a great advert for what we are doing here at Sale.

"After getting through a number of injuries over the last few seasons, Josh has been able to keep himself in good condition this year and has shown the international level qualities we know he has.

"As our former captain and a natural leader, it's great to have him on board for two more years."