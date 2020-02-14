Sale won't underestimate Saracens, says Steve Diamond

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond thinks Saracens will represent a stiff challenge

Steve Diamond says Sale will not underestimate Saracens as they look to cement their position in the Gallagher Premiership top four.

Saracens, who will be relegated at the end of the season after repeated salary cap breaches, are without seven players who are in England's Six Nations training squad.

Saracens suffered a 28-7 loss to Sale in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final last Friday, but Sharks director of rugby Diamond believes they will represent a different proposition this time around.

"Saracens will be a different beast at home this weekend and we cannot be complacent after a decent performance in the cup," Diamond said.

"It's great to be back into the Premiership but a trip to Allianz Park is always tough and to win there is a feat in itself. It will be a good test of where we are at on Saturday."

Saracens have an excellent home league record against Sale

Saracens will welcome back Alex Goode from a long-term knee injury, with the full-back set to make his first appearance since last season's Premiership final.

Ex-Sarries wing Chris Ashton will return to the starting line-up for Sale, while Byron McGuigan also earns a recall in the Sharks' back three.

Chris Ashton will start for Sale against his former club

Mark McCall's Saracens, meanwhile, will look to preserve their unbeaten Premiership home record against Sale, having won 12 consecutive home games against Saturday's opponents in the league.



Saracens could give Ali Crossdale his first Premiership appearance, while scrum-half Tom Whiteley makes his first start of the league campaign for the hosts.