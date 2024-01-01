United Rugby Championship: Keelan Giles double helps Ospreys down Cardiff | Dragons edge out Scarlets

Keelan Giles ran in two tries for Ospreys as they defeat Cardiff

We round up all of the New Years' Day action as the Welsh regions faced off in the second round of festive-period derbies in the BKT United Rugby Championship...

Ospreys 27-21 Cardiff

Keelan Giles grabbed two tries as Ospreys moved into the URC play-off places with bonus-point win over Cardiff at the Brewery Field.

The victory in Bridgend gave Ospreys back-to-back Welsh derby victories following their triumph over Scarlets on Boxing Day.

Teenager Morgan Morse capped a player of the match performance with a try as well, while the hosts were awarded a penalty try plus Dan Edwards tagging on a penalty and a conversion. Owen Lane and Mason Grady scored the Cardiff tries in addition to three penalties and a conversion from Tinus de Beer.

Ospreys wing Giles got his side off to a fine start when he touched down in the corner in the eighth minute, but opposite number Lane evened the score in the 15th minute despite the best efforts of flanker Harri Deaves, who injured himself trying to prevent the try.

Cardiff hit the front for the first time when Grady collected a Cameron Winnett up and under to canter 45 metres untouched to the try-line, and De Beer's conversion put the visitors 12-5 ahead.

The South African fly-half added two penalties after this and in a bid to get back into the game, the hosts went back to basics in the second half, using the heavy conditions to their advantage, kicking long to keep Cardiff deep inside their own half.

The Ospreys were rewarded nine minutes after the restart when, after driving towards the try-line, their maul was pulled down illegally, leading to a penalty try and James Botham being sent to the sin-bin.

Despite that setback, Cardiff managed to edge two scores clear following another De Beer penalty, but Morse collected possession from a kick before picking up the ball in greasy conditions, beating four defenders and sliding over the line after a stunning 40-metre solo dash.

Edwards' conversion brought the Ospreys right back in it and six minutes later he put the hosts in front again with a short-range penalty. The fly-half then chipped ahead for Giles to expertly stab the ball past Winnett and get his second try to wrap up the victory.

Dragons 13-12 Scarlets

Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow missed two late kicks at goal to allow Dragons to move off the bottom of the URC table with a win at a rain-sodden Rodney Parade.

After a Boxing Day thrashing at Cardiff, Dragons made wholesale changes and it paid dividends with a spirited performance which saw them win the last Welsh derby of the festive period.

For most of the game they were marginally the better side but Scarlets still outscored them in terms of tries.

Aaron Wainwright marked his 100th appearance for the Dragons by scoring their try after leading the team out, with Cai Evans adding two penalties and a conversion.

Tom Rogers and Ioan Lloyd both crossed for Scarlets, the first of which Wales international Costelow converted. However, he was unable to add the extras from the latter and soon afterwards missed a straightforward penalty from only 20 metres as Dragons clinched a morale-boosting victory.