British and Irish Lions player ratings: Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tadhg Furlong stand out in 22-17 win over Springboks

Maro Itoje was named man of the match as the British and Irish Lions went 1-0 up in their three-Test series vs the Springboks

Pick through the player ratings from the British and Irish Lions' dramatic comeback 22-17 Test win vs the Springboks in Cape Town...

15. Stuart Hogg: Never really able to shine in attack but was tidy as the Lions' last line of defence. 7/10

14. Anthony Watson: Outstanding in the air and was one of the Lions' better players when the chips were down in the first half. 8/10

5:16 Highlights from the opening Test of the series between South Africa and the Lions Highlights from the opening Test of the series between South Africa and the Lions

13. Elliot Daly: Hammered by Lukhanyo Am in an early tackle and his composure never really recovered. Missed a kick from distance in the first half. 6/10

12. Robbie Henshaw: Engineered a first-half break that gave the Lions hope when things were looking bleak. Carried hard throughout the game too. 8/10

11. Duhan van der Merwe: Even in the cauldron of a Test he made hard yards through his power running. 8/10

10. Dan Biggar: Along with his team, struggled in the first half but he was rejuvenated after the interval. Missed a very kickable effort in the first half, and failed a second half HIA. 8/10

Dan Biggar kicked four penalties in the Lions victory as the Lions came from nine points down

9. Ali Price: The Lions pack struggled early on and Price's game suffered as a result, but grew in stature. 7/10

1. Rory Sutherland: A late replacement for the injured Wyn Jones, he gave a good account of himself. 8/10

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie: Touched down for the Lions' only try, but his line-out throwing was mixed with a very ropey first-half display. 7/10

3. Tadhg Furlong: Rose to the occasion magnificently, besting both of South Africa's looseheads. 9/10

4. Maro Itoje: Almost single-handedly kept the Lions in the hunt with his crucial first-half turnovers. Named man of the match. 9/10

1:17 Following the Lions' first Test win over South Africa, Maro Itoje says that these moments don't come around often and it's a privilege to wear the jersey Following the Lions' first Test win over South Africa, Maro Itoje says that these moments don't come around often and it's a privilege to wear the jersey

5. Alun Wyn Jones: The decision to opt for the line-out that produced Cowan-Dickie's try, rather than a penalty, was a big moment. Worked his socks off. 8/10

6. Courtney Lawes: Alongside Itoje, was the Lions' standout performer. Lawes was relentlessly physical and took the fight to South Africa. 9/10

1:53 Courtney Lawes says the exciting thing about this British and Irish Lions team is that they know they've got more to give following their first Test win over South Africa Courtney Lawes says the exciting thing about this British and Irish Lions team is that they know they've got more to give following their first Test win over South Africa

7. Tom Curry: Let down by his indiscipline and although he gave it everything, his place is under pressure. 7/10

8. Jack Conan: A complete No 8 performance, mixing up some deft touches with graft in the tight. 8/10

Replacements: The Lions bench made a far greater impact than South Africa's. Half-backs Conor Murray and Owen Farrell provided stability when it was needed and Mako Vunipola delivered a huge performance. 8/10