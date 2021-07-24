British and Irish Lions player ratings: Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tadhg Furlong stand out in 22-17 win over Springboks
Second row Maro Itoje was named man of the match for the British and Irish Lions in their 22-17 win over the Springboks, while blindside Courtney Lawes and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong also stood out; centre Elliot Daly scored lowest for the tourists in victory
Last Updated: 24/07/21 9:58pm
Pick through the player ratings from the British and Irish Lions' dramatic comeback 22-17 Test win vs the Springboks in Cape Town...
15. Stuart Hogg: Never really able to shine in attack but was tidy as the Lions' last line of defence. 7/10
14. Anthony Watson: Outstanding in the air and was one of the Lions' better players when the chips were down in the first half. 8/10
13. Elliot Daly: Hammered by Lukhanyo Am in an early tackle and his composure never really recovered. Missed a kick from distance in the first half. 6/10
12. Robbie Henshaw: Engineered a first-half break that gave the Lions hope when things were looking bleak. Carried hard throughout the game too. 8/10
11. Duhan van der Merwe: Even in the cauldron of a Test he made hard yards through his power running. 8/10
10. Dan Biggar: Along with his team, struggled in the first half but he was rejuvenated after the interval. Missed a very kickable effort in the first half, and failed a second half HIA. 8/10
9. Ali Price: The Lions pack struggled early on and Price's game suffered as a result, but grew in stature. 7/10
1. Rory Sutherland: A late replacement for the injured Wyn Jones, he gave a good account of himself. 8/10
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie: Touched down for the Lions' only try, but his line-out throwing was mixed with a very ropey first-half display. 7/10
3. Tadhg Furlong: Rose to the occasion magnificently, besting both of South Africa's looseheads. 9/10
4. Maro Itoje: Almost single-handedly kept the Lions in the hunt with his crucial first-half turnovers. Named man of the match. 9/10
5. Alun Wyn Jones: The decision to opt for the line-out that produced Cowan-Dickie's try, rather than a penalty, was a big moment. Worked his socks off. 8/10
6. Courtney Lawes: Alongside Itoje, was the Lions' standout performer. Lawes was relentlessly physical and took the fight to South Africa. 9/10
7. Tom Curry: Let down by his indiscipline and although he gave it everything, his place is under pressure. 7/10
8. Jack Conan: A complete No 8 performance, mixing up some deft touches with graft in the tight. 8/10
Replacements: The Lions bench made a far greater impact than South Africa's. Half-backs Conor Murray and Owen Farrell provided stability when it was needed and Mako Vunipola delivered a huge performance. 8/10