Israel Folau to start on the wing for Australia against Argentina

Australia's Israel Folau will start a Test on the wing for the first time in five years against Argentina on Saturday.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has decided to retain Dane Haylett-Petty at full-back for the Rugby Championship clash on the Gold Coast.

Folau, who played the first five of his 66 Tests on the wing before switching to full-back in 2013, returns after missing a loss to New Zealand and last week's 23-18 victory over South Africa with an ankle injury.

Cheika said: "I think Dane's played pretty well at full-back and I'd like to give him an opportunity to have another go.

"Israel, first game back, just a slightly different look. We can set up a few things for him in that position and give it a go.

"I think everybody knows how highly I regard [Folau] at 15 and I'm sure he'll want to get that jersey back.

"It's just something different."

David Pocock returns to the back row at No 8, having missed the win over the Springboks with a neck injury - one of three players, along with Folau and lock Adam Coleman, who were forced to withdraw after Cheika named his side.

Coleman, who pulled out to be at the birth of his first child, returns on the bench, with Izack Rodda keeping his place in the starting second row alongside Rory Arnold.

Kurtley Beale retains the fly-half role with Matt Toomua - who scored 15 of Australia's 23 points against the Springboks - at inside centre and Bernard Foley again on the bench.

Dane Haylett-Petty will remain at full-back for the Wallabies

The Wallabies snapped a four-match losing streak last weekend, having opened their Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back losses to New Zealand.

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Kurtley Beale, 9 Will Genia, 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 8 David Pocock

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Sekope Kepu, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bernard Foley, 23 Jack Maddocks