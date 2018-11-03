Tatafu Polota-Nau called into Australia's squad for Autumn internationals

The Leicester Tigers hooker will join up with club team-mate Matt Toomua in the squad

Tatafu Polota-Nau has been drafted into Australia's squad for the Wallabies' three-Test tour of Wales, Italy and England this month.

The Leicester hooker, who played his last Test against Argentina in September, will join up with the 32-man squad in Wales ahead of the November 10 Test at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

New South Wales Waratahs lock Jed Holloway and Queensland hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa will return to Australia after training with Michael Cheika's Wallabies at their World Cup base in Japan.

Cheika has also picked a pair of uncapped loose forwards to travel with the squad as development players in Fiji-born Melbourne Rebel Isi Naisarani and ACT Brumbies' Rob Valetini.

"Naisarani will become eligible for Australia in April next year, and has already been touted as a future Wallaby backrower after several bruising displays in ... Super Rugby and the National Rugby Championship," the team said.

Following Wales, the Wallabies, who lost their last match 37-20 to the All Blacks in Yokohama last Saturday, wrap up their season with Tests against Italy in Padua and England at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports.