Kurtley Beale avoids sanctions from Rugby Australia over leaked videos

Kurtley Beale will avoid sanctions from Rugby Australia after two videos emerged this week of the Wallabies star in the company of people appearing to take illicit substances.

The first video, which was reportedly filmed by NRL player Corey Norman, surfaced on social media on Monday and shows an elderly man snorting a white powder before the camera pans to Beale laughing.

Beale phoned Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle on Tuesday to apologise for that video.

A second video then emerged on Wednesday night in which Beale is seen playing a vacuum cleaner as a didgeridoo, before the camera pans to a plate that appears to contain a white powder.

The 30-year-old Waratahs centre will not face formal discipline over the videos, which do not indicate he himself was involved in the use of any illicit substances, but Castle said in a statement his situation should be a cautionary tale for other players.

"On Wednesday, Rugby Australia became aware of a second video featuring Kurtley Beale. Our understanding is that the video was recorded in late 2015," Castle said.

"As with the first video which surfaced on Monday and was recorded in 2016, Kurtley was not seen in the vision to be involved in the use of any illicit substances.

"Kurtley returned from a brief trip to New Zealand yesterday and has spoken with Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit in relation to the second video.

"Following this conversation, Rugby Australia has determined not to proceed with any formal disciplinary action over Kurtley's appearance in the videos.

"These videos were recorded a number of years ago, and Kurtley has again stressed his regret at placing himself at significant risk and for the damage the videos have caused to the image of both himself and the sport.

"These videos serve as a warning to every professional rugby player in Australia of the risks associated with placing themselves in compromising situations, particularly in environments where illicit drugs may be present."

It is not the first time Beale, who left Wasps in 2017 to return to the Waratahs, has courted controversy in recent months.

He was dropped along with team-mate Adam Ashley-Cooper for Australia's game against England in November after they broke a team rule by bringing women back to their hotel room in Cardiff after Australia lost 9-6 to Wales on November 10.