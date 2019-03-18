Australia to host Samoa in Rugby World Cup warm-up match

Australia's last game ended in a 37-18 defeat to England

Australia are to play Samoa in Sydney in early September before heading off to Japan for the World Cup,

The two-time world champions, currently sixth in the world rankings, will take on the Pacific Islanders at the new Western Sydney Stadium in Paramatta on September 7.

Australia last met Samoa in Sydney ahead of the 2011 World Cup, when the visitors outmuscled their hosts at the Olympic Stadium to secure their first win over the Wallabies.

"With the World Cup in our sights this year we really want to build some momentum to help take our game up a level or two, I think that's really important for us," Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said.

Samoa are in the same pool as Ireland and Scotland at the Rugby World Cup

"We will have a few new tricks up our sleeve this season so we might look a little different to what most people may expect."

Australia have had a hard time of it in the last three seasons, winning only 17 of 42 Tests and losing home series to both England and Ireland.