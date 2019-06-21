Israel Folau accused of greed over funds appeal to fight Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia terminated Israel Folau's contract following his anti-LGBT social media posts

Sacked Wallabies full-back Israel Folau has been accused of greed after launching an online fundraising drive for his legal action against Rugby Australia.

Folau's £2.2m contract was terminated after he posted on social media that all homosexuals would go to hell, before an independent panel upheld that decision.

The 30-year-old has now taken his case to the Fair Work Commission and has set up a GoFundMe page asking for AU$3m (£1.6m) for his legal battle.

A number of former Wallabies reacted angrily on social media, however, with ex-Australia wing Drew Mitchell heavily critical and referencing the many seriously ill people using GoFundMe to foot medical bills.

Mitchell tweeted: "You are in a fight that you chose to be in after you broke the terms of your contract, the kids below are in a fight they never wanted to be in and yet you think you deserve donations more than they do?

"It's no longer about religion, it's about you and your greed."

Folau would have proved one of Australia's top draws at the autumn's World Cup in Japan but his 73-Test career is in tatters.

Former Wallabies centre Morgan Turinui posted: "Whichever side you fall on the Izzy Folau debate surely we can all see the ignominy of this."

Folau has already received more than £164,000 in donations to the website.