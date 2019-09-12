Bernard Foley to join Kubota Spears in Japan after World Cup

Bernard Foley was part of the Australia squad that reached the 2015 World Cup final

Australia fly-half Bernard Foley will join Japanese Top League side Kubota Spears after this year’s World Cup.

Foley, who is in Japan with the Australia squad ahead of his second World Cup later this month, will join up with the Chiba-based Spears ahead of the 2020 season beginning in January.

The 30-year-old will make the move from the Waratahs to play in Japan for the second time having previously played for the Ricoh Black Rams from 2015-16.

"I am very happy that I am joining Kubota Spears," Foley said.

"Kubota Spears is a team which not only has been getting good results but also is full of enthusiasm to be better and stronger."

"I appreciate that I was given an opportunity to play in Japan again."

Foley has played for the Waratahs since 2011

"Rugby is becoming popular in Japan and I think the level of the Top League is the highest ever."

The Spears have never won Japan's premier rugby competition and finished seventh last season.

Foley is the latest big name to announce he will be playing his club rugby in Japan after the World Cup.

Compatriots Will Genia, Quade Cooper and David Pocock will also feature in Japan's domestic competitions next season, along with New Zealand captain Kieran Read and South African No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Michael Cheika's World Cup squad, who are hoping to win Australia's third title and first since 1999, begin their campaign against Fiji on September 21.