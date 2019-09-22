Australian Reece Hodge cited for tackle in World Cup opener vs Fiji

Reece Hodge escaped a red card but now faces retrospective action

Australia winger Reece Hodge has been cited for a dangerous tackle during their World Cup opening victory over Fiji on Saturday.

Hodge prevented Peceli Yato from scoring a certain try in the 26th minute of their hard-fought 39-21 win by halting the openside with a shoulder-led, no-arms challenge to the head.

He will attend a hearing before an independent judicial committee in Tokyo.

Fiji captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu revealed after the Pool D showdown at the Sapporo Dome that, having requested referee Ben O'Keeffe to refer the incident to English TMO Rowan Kitt, the tackle was deemed legitimate.

Adding to the Islanders' sense of grievance is that Yato, who scored the opening try and was superb until his departure, then failed a head injury assessment after being hurt in a tackle that could also have been punished by a penalty try.

Reece Hodge going up against Peceli Yato in their World Cup opener

Only on Monday, World Cup referees chief Alain Rolland warned the competing nations that officials would punish high tackles with greater severity, even if that means games were being blighted by red cards.

Australia head coach Michael Cheika also said he did not see the tackle, but noted that "the collision was a massive one and a try-saver".

Cheika added: "Fiji came out with a lot of aggression and they caught us on the hop early on. But we got out of it with a bonus-point win, so it's a good start for us."