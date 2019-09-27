Michael Cheika hits out at World Rugby over Hodge ban

0:48 Australia head coach Michael Cheika has hit out at World Rugby after Reece Hodge was banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle Australia head coach Michael Cheika has hit out at World Rugby after Reece Hodge was banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle

Australia head coach Michael Cheika has hit out at World Rugby following Reece Hodge's three-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Hodge was cited and banned for a high tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato in Australia's opening game at the Rugby World Cup.

That means Hodge will miss Sunday's Pool D meeting with Wales in Tokyo on Sunday, although Australia still have the right to appeal against the decision.

"The guy is already nervous enough as it is," Cheika said of Hodge's appearance at the hearing. "When people are asking you questions and you've done nothing wrong, you're nervous, so you may not have the answers to all the questions at the tip of your tongue."

Cheika also believed the suspension showed Hodge and the Wallabies were being persecuted.

"I've spoken to the boys about it, there's a bit of us versus everyone else," he said. "If there's one bloke World Rugby is not listening to, it's me, no matter what language I speak to them in.

"I'm respected by my players here and together we'll just get on the field and start battling away on Sunday."

Will Genia and Bernard Foley will start for Australia against Wales

Cheika has made four changes to the team that started the win over Fiji, with Bernard Foley replacing fly-half Christian Lealiifano, who has been dropped from the 23-man squad.

Will Genia returns at scrum-half and Dane Haylett-Petty has been selected at full back, while veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper is set to win a 120th Test cap and will feature in his fourth World Cup.