Israel Folau links Australia's bushfires and drought to same-sex marriage and abortion

Israel Folau is fighting the termination of his contract by Rugby Australia

Israel Folau has linked Australia's bushfires and drought which have devastated the country to the legalisation of same-sex marriage and abortion.

Delivering a sermon at the Truth of Jesus Christ Church Sydney on Sunday, Folau said "God is speaking" to Australia, and called for the laws to be reversed.

Folau began by saying: "I'm doing this out of love, for people to be able to hear this message and hopefully receive it with open hearts, that they may come to know the truth of his word."

The former Wallaby full-back quoted Isaiah 24: "The earth is also defiled under its inhabitants, because they have transgressed the laws, changed the ordinance, broken the everlasting covenant. Therefore the curse has devoured the earth, and those who dwell in it are desolate. Therefore the inhabitants of the earth are burned, and few men are left."

The 30-year-old said in legalising same-sex marriage and abortion; "they've changed the law, they've changed the ordinance".

Israel Folau played 73 Tests for Australia before his contract was terminated for comments made on social media

"I just want to see the events that have happened here in Australia in the last couple of years," he said. "God's word says for a man and a woman to be together, one man and one woman in the covenant of marriage to be together.

"Abortion; it's now okay to murder and kill unborn children and they deem that to be okay.

"Look how rapid these bushfires, these droughts, all these things have come in a short period of time, do you think it's a coincidence or not? God is speaking to you guys - Australia, you need to repent and take these laws and turn it back into following what is right by God."

Folau is fighting the termination of his four-year Rugby Australia contract in May after he posted on social media that hell awaited 'drunks, homosexuals, adulterers' and other groups.