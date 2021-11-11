Autumn Nations Series: Australia select James Slipper at tighthead, Oliver Hoskins could make debut

James Slipper will line up at tighthead for the first time in a Test in nine years when Australia face England

James Slipper will switch to the tighthead side of the scrum, with Oliver Hoskins set to make a remarkable debut off the bench when Australia face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

With both Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou suffering from concussion symptoms following last Sunday's 15-13 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield, Slipper has been forced to switch sides at the front row. The last time he featured at tighthead in a Test was 2012.

Hoskins, who plays in the Gallagher Premiership for London Irish, was only drafted into the squad on Tuesday, but could make a surprise debut off the bench - something he might not have thought was remotely possible at the start of the week.

"While it's disappointing for Taniela and Allan who weren't able to pass their protocols within the six-day turnaround, it's created an opportunity for Ollie to realise a lifelong dream," Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie said.

"He's impressed us with his dedication and diligence to get up to speed quickly and we're confident he'll do a good job for us."

Angus Bell starts at loosehead and Folau Fainga'a continues at hooker to complete the front row, while Rory Arnold and Izack Rodda are the locks, and captain Michael Hooper, Rob Leota and Rob Valetini make up the back-row trio.

Kurtley Beale starts at full-back after an injury to Jordan Petaia means Andrew Kellaway will swap the No 15 jersey for his usual position on the wing. Tom Wright is the other member of the back three.

Scrum-half Nic White and fly-half James O'Connor are the half-back pairing, with Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau to continue alongside each other in the centres.

France-based hooker Tolu Latu, meanwhile, is among the replacements and set for a first Test appearance since the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

England have won their last seven Tests against Australia, including a 40-16 victory in a World Cup quarter-final two years ago. The Wallabies last tasted success at Twickenham in 2015.

"Playing England at a packed Twickenham is one of the toughest assignments in Test rugby but we're excited by that," Rennie said.

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale; 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau; 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Tom Wright; 10 James OConnor, 9 Nic White; 1 Angus Bell, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 James Slipper, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Rob Valentini.

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Oliver Hoskins, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Izaia Perese.