James Slipper: Australia's most-capped Test player to retire after Rugby Championship finale against New Zealand in Perth

Australia's most-capped Test player James Slipper will retire from international rugby after Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand.

Prop Slipper earned his 150th cap in last week's 33-24 defeat against the All Blacks in Auckland, becoming only the third player to reach that milestone after Wales' Alun Wyn Jones (170) and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock (153).

The 36-year-old made his debut in Perth in 2010 - coming off the bench against England - and will bow out in the same city, live on Sky Sports (10.45am kick-off).

Slipper said in a Rugby Australia statement: "Representing the Wallabies has been the single proudest achievement of my rugby career and a privilege I have never taken for granted.

"As a young kid on the Gold Coast playing backyard footy with my brothers, it was a dream to pull on the gold jersey, and to be able to say I've lived my dream for what's coming on 16 years is more than I could ever have asked for.

'Ultimate team man' Slipper wants to end in 'positive manner'

"It feels like the right time for me to step away from Test rugby. There's a number of good young props coming through who will need time in the saddle leading into what's going to be an unbelievable experience of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.

"There are plenty of people I need to thank and I'll do that when the time is right but for now my focus is on preparing well to finish the Rugby Championship in a positive manner with the team."

Image: Slipped made his debut against England in Perth in 2010

Slipper became only the fifth Australian to figure in two different British & Irish Lions series when selected for the 2-1 loss this year, while he featured in his fourth World Cup during the 2023 edition in France.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said of Slipper, who captained his country 15 times: "First and foremost Slips is a great person. He's incredibly popular in the group and is the ultimate team man.

"I know how much representing the Wallabies means to him and his record speaks for itself with the number of milestones he has achieved at the highest level of the game."

Slipper was suspended for two months in 2018 after twice testing positive for cocaine and released by Queensland Reds, but he got his career back on track with ACT Brumbies and returned to the Wallabies set-up.

