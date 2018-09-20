Rieko Ioane 'incredibly privileged' to sign new deal

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane has agreed a new four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby.

The 21-year-old Ioane, who has scored 18 tries in his 18 Tests, has signed through 2022 in a deal worth several million dollars which will also keep him with Auckland Blues.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said: "This is fantastic news for New Zealand Rugby.

"Rieko is a young player with undoubted talent, who has already achieved wonderful things on the international stage.

"With his growing maturity and growth in his game understanding, I'm sure we'll see his game go to even greater heights."

Ioane was named World Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2017 and was a nominee for Player of the Year.

He said: "I feel incredibly privileged to get the opportunity to play my rugby here for another four years.

"I want to give it my best shot at serving the black jersey and, hopefully, I'll get the chance to play at the Rugby World Cup in the future.

"That's a huge motivator for me."