Scott Barrett to miss second Bledisloe Cup clash after All Blacks lock is given three-week ban

Scott Barrett will be available for the All Blacks' final World Cup warm-up game against Tonga

New Zealand lock Scott Barrett will miss the second Bledisloe Cup game against Australia after he was banned for three weeks following his red card in the first clash.

Barrett pleaded guilty when he first appeared before a judicial committee on Sunday but the tribunal, chaired by Australian lawyer Adam Casseldon, adjourned to seek further information before releasing its verdict on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was subsequently banned up to and including September 1 but should be available for the World Cup, which starts next month in Japan.

Barrett became only the fourth All Blacks player sent off in a test in 114 years when he was dismissed by French referee Jerome Garces for a no-arms tackle on Wallabies captain Michael Hooper just before half-time in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup game.

Garces also sent off Sonny Bill Williams during New Zealand's 2017 series against the British and Irish Lions.

His decision during the Wallabies' 47-26 win on Saturday was met with a mixed reaction, with Wallabies coach Michael Cheika describing the red card as "disappointing", although he admitted the referee was following World Rugby protocols regarding contact with the head of an opposing player.

Barrett is dismissed in the opening Bledisloe Cup match in Perth

"I love to play the game tough," Cheika said. "It's disappointing, for me, that a player gets sent off like that but referees have been given guidelines."

Garces, he said, "went through the guidelines exactly how he needed to and he made the decision that he was required to make.

"So I'm sort of torn, both sides. They went through the regulations and got what should have happened, but I feel for the opposition player as well."

England coach Eddie Jones described the ruling as "ridiculous", citing two similar incidents in England's 33-19 win over Wales which only resulted in penalties, and called for consistency from referees in Japan.

"In the World Cup, if you lose a player through a red card as New Zealand did, it makes the game very difficult," Jones said.

"I urge World Rugby... to get some consistency in that area because otherwise, we will have games being destroyed by an inconsistent official making a decision on a law that's not clear."

Barrett will miss Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland but will be available for New Zealand's last World Cup warm-up match against Tonga on September 7.