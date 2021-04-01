Sam Cane: All Blacks captain faces up to six months out due to injury

Sam Cane will miss New Zealand's July Tests against Fiji and Italy

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will be sidelined for up to six months after suffering a pectoral injury.

Cane will miss the remainder of the Chiefs' Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign and undergo surgery next week after suffering the injury in their win over the Blues last Saturday.

"I'm obviously disappointed but also really positive that it's an easy fix," said Chiefs co-captain Cane.

"I'm looking forward to getting into some rehab post-surgery and doing that really well, so I am coming back in good shape for the end of the rugby season, whatever rugby that may be."

Scans and specialist examination revealed a tear in Cane's right pectoral tendon, with a recovery time of four to six months post-surgery, the Chiefs said.

That will rule the 29-year-old out of New Zealand's Tests against Italy and Fiji slated for July, pending World Rugby sign-off.

Wishing you the best for your recovery, skip. @SamCane7 https://t.co/FzW9q1gfjB — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) April 1, 2021

A full six-month recovery would also mean Cane missing out on at least part of the Rugby Championship, which is expected to be held in a September-October window.

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock, who has led the side on several occasions, will be among the top candidates to replace Cane as skipper, while loose forward Ardie Savea could take the No 7 shirt in his absence.

"We are all disappointed for Sam but we have full faith in the medical team around him and we wish him well for his surgery and rehabilitation," said New Zealand coach Ian Foster.

"As All Blacks captain, he will still play a key role in our planning for the 2021 season, and we look forward to him returning to the footy field once his rehab is complete."