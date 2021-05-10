TJ Perenara: All Blacks scrum-half opts against code switch and re-signs with New Zealand Rugby

TJ Perenara will rejoin the Hurricanes next season

TJ Perenara has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes until 2023 after deciding against a switch to rugby league.

The All Blacks scrum-half, who has completed a stint in Japan's Top League, confirmed his interest in switching code last month after an approach from Sydney Roosters in the National Rugby League.

Perenara, 29, played 140 games for the Hurricanes since making his Super Rugby debut in 2012, making him the most-capped player of the Wellington-based side, which he left last year.

"My wife and I have decided to come back to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for the next two and a half years," Perenara said on social media.

"We're really looking forward to seeing everyone back home and thanks to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for allowing me the opportunity to come home and do what I love."

Perenara has won 69 caps for New Zealand, scoring 13 tries

Perenara won the World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015 and the Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes the following year.

"He has been part of New Zealand rugby for more than a decade and I'm sure his Japanese experience has grown him as a person," said Chris Lendrum of NZR.

"We look forward to seeing him on his return."