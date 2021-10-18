Sean Wainui: Maori All Blacks and Chiefs back, 25, dies in car crash

Sean Wainui played 10 times for the Maori All Blacks

Maori All Blacks back Sean Wainui died in a car accident on Monday. He was 25 and the father of two children.

Police said they were notified at 7.50am that a vehicle had crashed into a tree at McLaren Falls Park near Tauranga on New Zealand's North Island.

Wainui was the only occupant.

"We know Sean's passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs team-mates and we share their sorrow and their shock," New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

He asked the media to give the Wainui family "space to grieve as we all reflect on a young life that has ended far too early".

We are heartbroken right now. Sean, you were an inspiration and will never be forgotten. We extend all of our strength and aroha to your friends and whānau. 🖤



Kia au tō moe. pic.twitter.com/R0o9fqgW6R — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 18, 2021

Wainui joined the Chiefs in 2018 where he was a hugely popular figure with the fans.

He broke the record for number of tries in a Super Rugby game with five against the Waratahs earlier this year before joining provincial side Bay of Plenty.

Wainui made 44 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs, having previously spent two years with the Crusaders. He also played 10 games for the Maori All Blacks.

"He was an influential member in the teams he has been a part of and his presence will be missed," Maori All Blacks, Chiefs and former Bay of Plenty head coach Clayton McMillan said.

"He epitomised everything you could possibly ask for in a player. He will be remembered for being a passionate, hard-working, proud Maori who was an exceptional player but more importantly father and husband."