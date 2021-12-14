Joe Schmidt: Former Ireland head coach to join All Blacks as selector

Joe Schmidt will link up with his native New Zealand

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is to join New Zealand's management team as an independent selector.

Schimidt will replace Grant Fox after the three-Test series against Ireland in July. Fox is stepping down after a decade in the role.

Schmidt will work with head coach Ian Foster and assistant coach John Plumtree from the Rugby Championship onwards.

"Joe will bring a wealth of New Zealand and international experience into the role, so we are delighted to have him join us," Foster said in a statement.

"He will work closely with me and 'Plums' on selections but his insights will be valuable in other areas as well, so we look forward to having him join us."

Schmidt, who guided Ireland to three Six Nations titles and their first-ever wins over New Zealand, took a break from coaching after the team's quarter-final exit from the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He also guided Leinster to back-to-back European Cups and won a Top 14 title with Clermont Auvergne.

Schmidt said: "It's humbling to be involved and I'm looking forward to learning more about the players and the All Blacks environment and helping out as best I can."

New Zealand Rugby currently is carrying out a review of the All Blacks' end-of-year tour to Europe, where they lost successive Tests to Ireland and France.

The performances of Foster, Plumtree and other members of the coaching staff will be part of the review.