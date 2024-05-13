Sam Cane: New Zealand captain to retire from Test rugby and pursue club career in Japan

Sam Cane has accepted he will not be All Blacks captain under new head coach Scott Robertson and is set to retire from Test rugby after the 2024 season.

Cane has been released from the last year of his contract with New Zealand Rugby and will take up a new three-year contract to play club rugby in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath.

He will be available for the All Blacks when he completes a current sabbatical in Japan and hopes to play the five Tests he needs to reach a career 100 before leaving New Zealand. However, the 32-year-old, who has captained the All Blacks in 27 of his 95 Tests, has played his last as skipper.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's part of the natural process that happens in rugby," Cane said. "I had my time as captain, and it was a huge honour and privilege.

"If I'm fortunate enough to be selected in the All Blacks this year then I'll still be myself.

"I love that team and I just want to see the All Blacks do well, so if part of my role is contributing leadership off the field or on the field, I'll be happy to support the new captain as best as I can to help make it a smooth transition for the All Blacks."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player TJ Perenara scored two tries to equal the Super Rugby all-time try-scoring record in the Hurricanes' victory over the Chiefs

Cane scored two tries on debut in 2012 against Ireland and was integral in New Zealand's World Cup victory in 2015, having succeeded Richie McCaw in the No 7 shirt when McCaw was then New Zealand's most-capped player.

Cane has battled injuries throughout his international career, including a broken neck in 2018. He was also sent off for a head contact early in last year's World Cup final, leaving New Zealand to play most of the match with 14 men in a 12-11 loss to South Africa.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chiefs flanker Samipeni Finau left a massive hit on Waratahs fly-half Tane Edmed during last month's Super Rugby clash in Sydney

Robertson has indicated he is considering other options and earlier this year tried to entice second row Sam Whitelock back from France, though the 35-year-old has been cool on the prospect of returning after retiring as New Zealand's most-capped player.

Fellow forwards Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea are the other leading candidates for the captaincy and Cane's future in the No 7 jersey is not certain. That starting role might go this year to Blues flanker Dalton Papali'i.

Robertson supported Cane's decision to continue his playing career in Japan.

Image: New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson backed Cane's decision to continue playing in Japan

"After discussing this at length with Sam, I fully understand the reasons behind his decision and support him," Robertson said.

"The position he plays asks a lot of you mentally and physically - both of those things ramp up when you are captain. So, to do what he's done over such a long period is an incredible feat. I fully respect him taking this opportunity."

New Zealand's first two Tests of the year are against England July 6 and 13, both of which will be live on Sky Sports.

Live Super Rugby Friday 17th May 8:00am

Watch England's two-Test tour of New Zealand, plus Wales in Australia and Ireland in South Africa live on Sky Sports in July. Also stream with NOW.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.