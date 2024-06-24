Scott Barrett named All Blacks captain for England and Fiji Tests

New head coach Scott Robertson has chosen Scott Barrett as his first All Blacks captain to lead the 32-man squad he named for the Tests against England and Fiji.

New Zealand will play England in Dunedin on July 6 and Auckland on July 13 - live on Sky Sports - before travelling to San Diego to face Fiji on July 20.

After the departure of incumbent Sam Cane to Japan, the choice of captain was between Barrett, who led the Crusaders Super Rugby team which Robertson coached, and World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea.

Robertson preferred Barrett, despite the 30-year-old lock having the worst disciplinary record of any All Black - he is the only All Black to be sent off twice in Test matches.

Image: Ardie Savea has been named as vice-captain

"I have a longstanding relationship with Scott," Robertson said. "He's tactically astute, he leads from the front, and he's got the respect of the players and the coaches. He'll be a great leader in the black jersey."

Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett have been appointed vice-captains, with the third Barrett brother Beauden also included in the squad.

There are five new faces in the New Zealand camp, with Robertson calling up prop Pasilio Tosi, hooker George Bell, back row Wallace Sititi, scrum-half Cortez Ratima and centre Billy Proctor for the first time.

Robertson has chosen only three locks in Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i and Patrick Tuipulotu, who led the Blues to the Super Rugby title last weekend while struggling with a knee injury. Uncapped Blues lock Sam Darry has been named as cover for the second row.

Robertson recalled Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson and named uncapped Chiefs back row Sititi among six loose forwards.

New Zealand squad for England and Fiji Tests

Forwards (18)

Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Tamaiti Williams, Asafo Aumua, George Bell, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett (c), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'I, Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi.

Backs (14)

Finlay Christie, T.J. Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele'a.

