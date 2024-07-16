Former New Zealand rugby union hooker Norm Hewitt has passed away at the age of 55; Hewitt had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease; he played 23 matches for the All Blacks, including nine Tests, and engaged in a fiery stand-off with England's Richard Cockerill ahead of match in 1997

Norm Hewitt: Former All Blacks hooker passes away aged 55 after battling motor neurone disease

Former New Zealand rugby union hooker Norm Hewitt has passed away at the age of 55 following a battle with motor neurone disease.

Hewitt played 23 matches for the All Blacks, including nine Tests, after making his debut in 1993.

He engaged in a fiery stand-off with England's Richard Cockerill while performing a haka ahead of a game in 1997, with the players shoving each other.

Image: Hewitt and Richard Cockerill engaged in a fiery stand-off when New Zealand played England in 1997

Hewitt later recalled: "It was like there were only two people on that field. It was a big game and we were going to war and he's my enemy, kill or be killed scenario. I likened it to that and yeah, I suppose it is now part of that folklore."

Hewitt played domestically for Super Rugby side Wellington and at provincial level for Hawke's Bay and Southland, while he became an anti-violence campaigner after retirement.

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson said: "I played against Norm as a young player, and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it.

"He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Maori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm's family and loved ones at this time."