Injury-hit South Africa make five changes for Australia Test

Cheslin Kolbe starts on the wing after coming off the bench to score a try against New Zealand

Injuries have forced South Africa into five changes to their team to play Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Former captain Warren Whiteley is the latest setback for the Springboks after their stunning win in New Zealand two weeks ago.

Whiteley suffered a groin injury in training and is replaced by Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who will make his first start.

South Africa head into Saturday's Test in Port Elizabeth on the back of a thrilling win over New Zealand

Cheslin Kolbe is also in the starting line-up for the first time. He is selected on the wing, which allows Jesse Kriel to move into midfield alongside Andre Esterhuizen.

The centre pairing has been changed after Lukhanyo Am fractured his forearm and Damian de Allende was also injured in South Africa's 36-34 win in Wellington.

Kolbe, who plays for Toulouse, won an unexpected call-up for the Tests in Australia and New Zealand and scored a try against the All Blacks.

"Cheslin has been very impressive since he joined the squad a few weeks ago and now he gets a deserved opportunity to start in a big Test," said Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

"The same applies for Notshe, who did very well in the role of impact player during the English series. He has kept on working hard and he deserves his opportunity in the starting team."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.