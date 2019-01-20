South Africa fly-half Patrick Lambie retires from rugby due to concussion issues

Patrick Lambie won 56 caps for South Africa, scoring 153 points

Patrick Lambie admitted to both disappointment and relief after retiring from rugby aged 28 due to ongoing concussion issues.

A fit Lambie would in all likelihood have been part of the Springboks squad at the World Cup in Japan later this year but the 56-cap fly-half was no longer willing to risk his health on the rugby field.

"It is a really big decision and I have extremely mixed emotions about it," Lambie told SA Rugby Mag.

"I am bitterly disappointed and sad because I still have some dreams on the rugby field and I feel like some good playing days are ahead of me.'

"But on the other hand, I feel relieved to know that I will not be at risk of further, more serious head injuries."

Considering the number of concussions I have suffered, and above that, the amount of time it takes to shake off the symptoms afterwards, it is better to avoid the risk of further head injuries. Patrick Lambie

Lambie, who has endured a number of concussions in the last three years that have limited his time on the pitch, said it took longer to recover after each one.

He is still feeling the effects of a blow to head sustained in April playing for his French club Racing 92 against Munster.

I can’t put into words how grateful I am for the rugby journey I’ve had. There are so many people who have made it possible, and so many who have shown love and support. Thank you to you all! On to new adventures... — Patrick Lambie (@PatLambie) January 19, 2019

"I am following the advice of two neurologists, one in South Africa and one in France, both of whom I have seen on a number of occasions," said Lambie.

"Considering the number of concussions I have suffered, and above that, the amount of time it takes to shake off the symptoms afterwards, it is better to avoid the risk of further head injuries.

"We have tried rest, medication, neck treatment, jaw treatment, eye rehabilitation, multivitamins, and now I am to avoid any strenuous exercise and sports that require contact.

"Therefore, I am retiring from the game completely."

Lambie made his Test debut in 2010 and appeared for South Africa at the last two World Cup tournaments. His last test was against Wales in 2016.