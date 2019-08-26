Siya Kolisi to lead settled Springboks squad at Rugby World Cup

Siya Kolisi has played 42 Test for the Springboks

Siya Kolisi will lead a strong Springbok challenge at the World Cup after Rassie Erasmus revealed a settled squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Kolisi did not take part in South Africa's victorious Rugby Championship campaign over the summer, but returned from injury in time to play in a World Cup warm-up against Argentina earlier this month.

Erasmus has picked plenty of experienced heads alongside Kolisi, with the likes of Duane Vermeulen, Francois Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Francois Steyn and Tendai Mtawarira all named in the 31-man group.

There is also a good mix of youth, with 23-year-old pair Herschel Jantjies and S'bu Nkosi joining Warrick Gelant on the quest for the country's third World Cup title.

Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies are the two fly-halves in the squad, while Herschel Jantjies is one of three scrum-halves along with Premiership duo Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach.

Among those who miss out through injury are Aphiwe Dyantyi and Ulster loose forward Marcell Coetzee.

"I am very happy with the squad we have been able to select," said Erasmus.

"We have been developing this squad since the start of last season and in the 31 we have a good balance of established experience and some exciting youth.

Herschel Jantjies scored three tries in his first two internationals after making his debut during this year's Rugby Championship

"We set out with the goal of growing the depth of the squad and I am confident that any of this 31 can step into a play-off match at the Rugby World Cup and deliver an outstanding performance.

"We've been lucky in achieving most of our goals this season - we've been able to give everyone in the squad some good game time as well as develop combinations with squad rotation and not lose momentum as we go to the World Cup.

"But the results and performances up to now will mean nothing once we are in Japan. It is a case of back to square one; putting in the work on the training field and in the planning sessions to build on what we have achieved."

South Africa last won the World Cup in 2007

The Springboks head to Japan early to face the tournament hosts in their final warm-up on September 6, before taking on their old rivals the All Blacks in their first match of the World Cup on September 21 in Yokohama.

South Africa squad

Forwards: Schalk Brits, Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (c), Francois Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira, Franco Mostert, Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Warrick Gelant, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Willie le Roux, Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn.