Cheslin Kolbe returns as South Africa name team to play Japan in Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Cheslin Kolbe is back on the wing for South Africa

Cheslin Kolbe has been passed fit to start for South Africa in Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Japan.

The wing missed the Springboks' final pool match against Canada as a precaution after hurting his ankle during his two-try display against Italy.

Kolbe's return is one of 13 changes to the starting XV as head coach Rassie Erasmus reverts to the team that beat the Azzurri 49-3, while he has named six forwards on the bench.

Prop Tendai Mtawarira makes his 100th start with Bongi Mbonambi preferred at hooker, and Eben Etzebeth partners Lood de Jager in the second row.

Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat-trick in the warm-up win over Japan last month

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard are the half-back combination with Damian de Allende moving to inside centre to accommodate Lukhanyo Am's return at 13.

South Africa thumped Japan 41-7 in their final World Cup warm-up match on September 6 and there are just three changes to the team that started that game.

Makazole Mapimpi scored a hat-trick against the Brave Blossoms with Kolbe crossing twice, while the other tryscorer - Herschel Jantjies - has been named on the bench.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Moster, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.