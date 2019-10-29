England and South Africa are rugby's 'two most powerful teams', says John Mitchell

0:22 England defence coach John Mitchell on why it's so hard to beat South Africa England defence coach John Mitchell on why it's so hard to beat South Africa

World Cup finalists England and South Africa are the "two most powerful rugby teams in the world" according to John Mitchell.

The New Zealander - who is England defence coach under Australian Eddie Jones - pointed to both teams' strengths at the gain line and their kicking, ahead of the final on Saturday.

England defeated the All Blacks while the Springboks beat Wales in the last four, with Mitchell impressed at South Africa's speed in the wide areas and England's adaptability.

England are in the World Cup final for the first time since 2007

"What we do have, or what we are going to witness, is the two most powerful rugby teams in the world," he said.

"They are strong, they are well coached and the gain line is going to be huge.

South Africa have a hundred per cent record in World Cup finals

"I guess it's a testament to both sides. We feel we have more in ourselves, more to bring out and will we work very hard for each other.

"You've got two of the most powerful rugby teams at the moment, who both love dominating the gain line and both love kicking. Both teams are effective in that particular area.

0:55 Watch England train ahead of the World Cup final against South Africa Watch England train ahead of the World Cup final against South Africa

"We feel we are very adaptable as well, we don't just play one way, so that is one of our strengths.

"The Boks have got very fast wingers that can finish, very capable kickers left and right and huge guys who love carrying the ball."

England duo Owen Farrell and Jonny May returned to training on Tuesday morning after Jones confirmed that both were fit on Monday.