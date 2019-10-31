Rassie Erasmus to step down as South Africa head coach after World Cup final

Rassie Erasmus will return to his role of South Africa's director of rugby after the World Cup

Rassie Erasmus has announced he will step down as South Africa head coach after Saturday's World Cup final against England.

Erasmus has held the post since early 2018 while also acting as the nation's director of rugby, a role he will continue to perform post-Japan 2019.

It was speculated that the 47-year-old former Springbok might retain the coaching reins for the Lions tour in two years' time, but current defence coach Jacques Nienaber is likely to be his successor.

0:35 South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus suggests he will approach Saturday's Rugby World Cup final in a similar way to their semi-final win over Wales. South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus suggests he will approach Saturday's Rugby World Cup final in a similar way to their semi-final win over Wales.

"For me, it's an emotional one in the sense that I didn't think 25 Test matches will go that quickly," Erasmus said.

"The moment you get hands-on with the Springboks again, the adrenaline starts pumping and you get back into the mould and it's a totally different feeling.

"It's wonderful to be here. It's sad that there are only three days left and then it's all over.

"But I will be heavily involved, hopefully, still after this - whatever way we are going to go with the head coach."

Erasmus admits he has been converted to the idea that rugby can be a unifying force for South Africa as he targets the nation's third world title by defeating Eddie Jones' favourites at International Stadium Yokohama.

"I must say, me being involved again gives me such hope for what rugby can do for the country," he said.

"I was one of those guys three years ago who said 'let's just play boys, let's just play. Stop talking about this hope thing that everybody's talking about. Rugby is rugby so let's just play'.

"But I've totally changed my mind. I believe if we play the right way and with passion which people can see, it just helps people forget about their problems and agree with things."