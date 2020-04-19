Siya Kolisi: Rugby World Cup-winning captain launches foundation to help South African hospitals

0:41 Siya Kolisi has announced the launch of his foundation to help during the coronavirus pandemic Siya Kolisi has announced the launch of his foundation to help during the coronavirus pandemic

South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has fast-tracked the launch of his foundation to help the country's hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hand sanitizer, masks and goggles are among the equipment being sent by Kolisi's foundation to hospitals in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

The Bok skipper says it's important to "fight and support" the country to repay the support shown to the team less than six months ago at the World Cup in Japan.

"We were out there and could feel the support of the people behind us," Kolisi said. "That's why I think we fight and support as much as we can, because that's what was given to us - that support. And we try to give it back now to the people that needed the most."

Having grown up in a township near Port Elizabeth, Kolisi knows how tough the lockdown is for those living in the more cramped, deprived homes, especially when families are cut off from each other.

"It's really tough because a lot of people are hungry, a lot of people don't have jobs right now. It's the best way that we can have a chance of fighting this is, by making sure we keep the people at home," he said.

"We have a lot of people who have other sicknesses, other diseases in our country and we want to make sure we protect them and the elderly. That's the toughest part right now, trying to get enough food to everybody and enough resources like the protection gear to everybody so that they can be safe and strong.

"Keeping social distancing when you don't have food is really tough. It's really hard because you'd normally ask your neighbours for the food. Now, you can't."

The 28-year-old hopes the lessons learned in helping each other during lockdown will have a positive impact on society in the future.

"Hopefully, whatever we do right now to be able to look after people, I hope this carries on. It doesn't stop. We'll make sure," he said.

"We want it to be a world with no charity or organisations that are needed, like the work that we do as a foundation, hopefully one day it's never needed because everything is equal.

"It doesn't matter where you wake up one day, you don't have to worry whether you are going to get a meal or not."

South Africa has confirmed more than 2,500 cases of COVID-19, and more than 30 deaths.