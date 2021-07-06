Springboks forced to delay team announcement for Georgia clash ahead of British & Irish Lions series

Mzwandile Stick (assistant coach) and Siya Kolisi during Springbok training

The Springboks have confirmed that their team announcement scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been postponed until further notice.

The team suspended their training programme for Monday and placed the squad in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG).

The entire team and management had PCR tests on Tuesday morning, and will remain in isolation until the results and subsequent recommendations are received from MAG.

The news followed reports that Saturday's match between the Bulls and British & Irish Lions in Pretoria could be in doubt after it was reported that several Bulls players and a management member tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow...