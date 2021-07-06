South Africa News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Springboks forced to delay team announcement for Georgia clash ahead of British & Irish Lions series

Delay in Springbok team announcement after Lood de Jager tested positive for coronavirus; watch the Cell C Sharks vs British and Irish Lions live on Sky Sports Action on Wednesday from 5pm

Last Updated: 06/07/21 1:44pm

Mzwandile Stick (assistant coach) and Siya Kolisi during Springbok training
Mzwandile Stick (assistant coach) and Siya Kolisi during Springbok training

The Springboks have confirmed that their team announcement scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been postponed until further notice.

The team suspended their training programme for Monday and placed the squad in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG).

The entire team and management had PCR tests on Tuesday morning, and will remain in isolation until the results and subsequent recommendations are received from MAG.

Also See:

The news followed reports that Saturday's match between the Bulls and British & Irish Lions in Pretoria could be in doubt after it was reported that several Bulls players and a management member tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow...

Watch every Lions Tour match live on Sky Sports Action

Get Sky Sports Action for £18 extra a month.

Trending

©2021 Sky UK