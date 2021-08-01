Duane Vermeulen: South Africa No 8 re-joins squad ahead of third Test against British and Irish Lions

Duane Vermeulen has won 54 caps for the Springboks

Duane Vermeulen has re-joined the South Africa squad ahead of the series decider against the British and Irish Lions.

The World Cup-winning No 8 has missed the first two Tests of the series after undergoing ankle surgery in early June.

However, Vermeulen, 35, now appears to be in contention to feature in the final Test on August 7 in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports, after the Springboks levelled the series with a 27-9 victory on Saturday.

"Duane will join us on Sunday and will be medically assessed as soon as possible," said Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"We will never risk a player who is not 100 per cent fit but he brings experience to the squad and it will be great to have him with us."

The 54-cap back-rower joined the Springboks training camp in Bloemfontein in June only to suffer an ankle issue.

Bulls head coach Jake White had cast doubt on Vermeulen's chances of taking on the Lions earlier this week, but he has now linked up with the Springboks on Sunday at their Cape Town base.

