Saturday's Guinness PRO14 wrap: Cardiff Blues, Ulster & Benetton pick up wins

Rob Lyttle was among the try scorers for Ulster in a big win over Zebre on Saturday

We recap Saturday's Guinness PRO14 action as Cardiff Blues, Ulster and Benetton overcame Edinburgh, Zebre and the Dragons respectively...

Edinburgh 17-19 Cardiff Blues

Cardiff came alive in the closing stages of their Guinness PRO14 match at Edinburgh to earn a 19-17 win and move up to third in the Conference A table.

What a turnaround from @cardiff_blues 😲



A huge second-half from the Welshmen stunned ⚡️ the home crowd with 2️⃣ sweeping moves finished off by @jasonharries13 💨



Just edging @EdinburghRugby in a tight affair 🏟#GUINNESSPRO14 #EDIvCBL pic.twitter.com/7HzRc4LRzv — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) February 23, 2019

The hosts had quickly taken control of the contest with two tries out of nothing in the first quarter of an hour, both converted by Jaco Van Der Walt.

Edinburgh's position was strengthened by a Van Der Walt penalty early in the second period which extended the lead to 17-0.

However late tries from Lloyd Williams, Jason Harries and Aled Summerhill, two of which were converted by Jarrod Evans, spectacularly turned things around.

Despite a losing bonus point, Edinburgh slip from second at the start of the day to fourth in conference B.

Ulster 54-7 Zebre

Ulster made it back-to-back Guinness PRO14 wins with a 54-7 drubbing of Zebre, with Rob Herring scoring a hat-trick of tries in the eight-try romp.

A clinical display from @UlsterRugby gives them a confident win over @ZebreRugby at the Kingspan 🔥



Dan McFarland's men move up into third in Conference B with the win 👏#GUINNESSPRO14 #ULSvZEB pic.twitter.com/B7Pyi8F4oT — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) February 23, 2019

The result, with Rob Lyttle Ulster's top scorer on 17 points from six conversions and a try, saw the Irish province move up to third in Conference B.

Ulster's second try bonus of the season came at a timely moment in the close race to make the play-offs and was secured just on half-time at Kingspan Stadium when Lyttle scored in the corner.

Ulster's other tries came from Louis Ludik, Robert Baloucoune and Peter Nelson, as well as a penalty try.

Benetton 57-7 Dragons

Luca Sperandio and Niccolo Cannone each scored a pair of tries as Benetton Rugby eased to a 57-7 Guinness PRO14 win over Dragons at Stadio Monigo.

The Italians ran in nine tries as they moved five points clear of Edinburgh in second place in Conference B.

It's all over in Italy ⏳@BenettonRugby put on a show 🔥 for their home fans with an attacking clinic against the @dragonsrugby 🇮🇹



Another impressive showing from the Italians 👏#GUINNESSPRO14 #BENvDRA pic.twitter.com/iGJVWLDEpB — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) February 23, 2019

Antonio Rizzi, Iliesa Ratuva, Sperandio (two) and Monty Ioane scored tries as the home side raced into a 31-0 lead to secure the bonus point with just 34 minutes gone.

Will Talbot-Davies crossed for the Welsh region a minute before half-time with Jason Tovey converting as they went into the interval trailing 31-7.

It continued to be one-way traffic after the interval with Giovanni Pettinelli, Cannone (two) and Robert Barbieri adding further tries for Benetton.

Rizzi converted three of those to take his tally for the afternoon to six and a personal points haul of 17.