Merger of Ospreys and Scarlets for 2019/20 ruled out by Professional Rugby Board

Ospreys and Scarlets will remain separate entities for at least another season following an adverse reaction to merger proposals

Welsh rugby will continue to be represented by four regions for at least another year after the Professional Rugby Board ruled out a merger for next season.

Restructuring talks had been held between the Welsh Rugby Union and the regions which included a proposal that could have seen an amalgamation of Scarlets and Ospreys.

That prompted a strong response from Ospreys, who insisted such a union with their rivals would not happen as they labelled the way the issue was being handled as 'chaotic'.

The PRB says a merger will not take place ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and hopes ill feeling towards the idea will now encourage backing for Ospreys, Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Dragons.

A statement read: "Although the PRB has previously supported the principle for a proposed merger of two teams, it has since been noted that this merger has been deemed 'off the table' by both interested parties.

The Professional Rugby Board hopes ill feeling towards merger proposals will fuel backing for the Welsh club sides

"This means budgets have subsequently been approved and player contracting can be concluded, with an emphasis on securing Welsh talent.

"It is hoped that the emotion generated by the exploration of merger options can now be translated into support for the professional Welsh teams, helping create a sustainable future for the game in Wales."

The PRB says it is keen to build on Wales' Grand Slam in the Six Nations, secured at the weekend with a 25-7 win over Ireland in Cardiff.

The PRB is keen to build on Welsh Six Nations success following the Grand Slam win over Ireland in Cardiff

It maintains it needs four professional teams for the national team to keep thriving, with a requirement that the club sides are also successful in the same way as Warren Gatland's has been.

While the PRB says multiple parties are exploring investment opportunities, the body has not provided any assurances of what will happen beyond next season.

The statement added: "Top of the PRB's agenda is finding a way to meet current challenges head on and it is vital that the rigour and accountability that has characterised discussions to date remains in place in the coming days, weeks and months.

Cardiff Blues and Dragons are the other two regional sides currently operating in Wales and had not been included in merger proposals

"As all options are explored, the PRB will ramp up consultation with stakeholders, including, but not limited to players, staff, fans, clubs, government, broadcasters and partners.

"Whilst the focus is on taking the professional game forward, the PRB are unanimous in their support of the ring-fencing of funding for the community game - a vibrant club game is the bedrock of all rugby in Wales."