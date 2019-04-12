PRO14 Wrap: wins for Ulster, Munster and Ospreys

Stuart McCloskey of Ulster is tackled by Mark Bennett and Damien Hoyland (right) of Edinburgh

Ulster sealed a play-off spot with a win against Edinburgh, while Muster saw off Benetton and Ospreys beat Southern Kings.

Edinburgh 7-29 Ulster

Ulster guaranteed themselves second place in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 and a play-off place after overcoming Edinburgh 29-7 at Murrayfield.

Robert Baloucoune of Ulster goes over to score his side's second try

Tries from Jordi Murphy, Robert Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle and Billy Burns secured a bonus-point victory which, combined with Benetton losing to Munster, means the Irish side are assured of a top-two finish.

Edinburgh's points came from a converted second-half try from John Barclay. However, the result seriously dents their hopes of progressing and they now depend on more than just the outcome of their final-day derby encounter at Glasgow.

Benetton 28-37 Munster

Mike Haley of Munster takes on Federico Ruzza of Benetton Treviso

A late rally from Munster saw them beat Benetton 37-28 and open a two-point lead at the top of Conference A.

Benetton were quick out of the blocks and led 10-0 early on thanks to a Tommaso Benvenuti try and the boot of Tommaso Allan.

Munster hit back through converted tries from Rhys Marshall and Dan Goggin, but two penalties from Allan nosed his side back in front at 16-14.

JJ Hanrahan kicked the first of three penalties for Munster to regain the lead, but Monty Ioane crossed for Benetton and then Munster lost Darren Sweetnam to the sin bin.

Treviso collected a penalty try for a 28-20 lead but Munster then found gear.

Shane Daly and Alby Mathewson both crossed the whitewash, with Hanrahan tagging the extras on both for a come-from-behind win.

Southern Kings 7-43 Ospreys

Dan Evans ran in a hat-trick as the Ospreys won 43-7 away to the Southern Kings. Full-back Evans was up and running as early as the 13th minute, adding further scores in the 17th and 56th minutes.

Bradley Davies also contributed a brace, one either side of the break in a clash which was over by the 20-minute mark.

Cory Allen also went over, with Hanno Dirksen adding another in the 25th minute.

Luke Price added four conversions.

Mike Willemse crossed for the Kings, who had Stephan Greef sin binned in the second half.