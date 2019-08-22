Cardiff City Stadium to host 2020 Guinness PRO14 final

Cardiff City Stadium has a capacity of 33,280

Cardiff City Stadium has been picked to host the Guinness PRO14 Final at the end of this season.

The final takes place on June 20 next year, and will mark the first time that Cardiff has hosted the event in the era of destination finals.

Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton, who was recently appointed to the Cardiff Blues board, is confident the Welsh capital will deliver a good show in the season finale.

"Rugby has always been a sport at the heart of Wales and having another world-class rugby event in our capital city is very exciting," said Warburton.

"I've seen a couple of matches in Cardiff City Stadium and the atmosphere can be electric with the right crowd - it's going to be a great final whichever of the teams make it.

"Being a Cardiff boy myself, I could be biased, but it really is a great city with a great community. As the crow flies, the Cardiff City Stadium is under a mile from the city centre, so it makes a great location for fans wanting to make a day or a weekend of the event."

Leinster are PRO14 defending champions after beating Glasgow in last season's final

Martin Anayi, PRO14 Rugby CEO, said: "Bringing the Final to Wales is another move in making the championship decider about supporters of rugby, not just fans of the teams involved, and we know from experience that Welsh supporters are the most vocal.

"Cardiff City Stadium also brings us to a football venue for the second year in a row after the tremendous success of our most recent final in Glasgow's Celtic Park.

"We are hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm of Wayne Nash and his team at Cardiff City Stadium because they are passionate rugby fans who are used to hosting world-class events in sports and entertainment and that experience will help make our final a big success.

"Although the stadium itself may be known for the round ball, Cardiff is one of the most attractive rugby cities across the world and we hope that it's not just the local fans who are excited, but everyone from around our competing nations and beyond."