SRU 'open-minded' to season resumption despite Dave Rennie comments

Jim Mallinder, the Scottish Rugby Union performance director, maintains it is too soon to award the PRO14 title to Leinster

Scottish Rugby Union performance director Jim Mallinder insists the organisation remains open-minded about any attempts to restart the PRO14 season.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie, who will take charge of Australia this summer, believes Conference A leaders Leinster should be awarded the title after they won each of their first 13 games.

That does not appear to have gone down well with the SRU, which runs Glasgow and also Edinburgh, which tops Conference B after the same number of matches.

Mallinder said: "From an SRU point of view, we wouldn't agree with that and I guess that PRO14 would probably have something to say.

"I guess (Edinburgh head coach) Richard Cockerill would have something to say about it as well. I don't think we've played enough matches to give the title to Leinster.

Leinster made an emphatic start to the season, winning each of their first 13 PRO14 games to take a 20-point lead over second-placed Ulster in Conference A

"Clearly they've had an outstanding start, and it's been brilliant for them to go unbeaten, but there are some other sides who are playing well.

"What we've said at the moment is that there's the season, then the play-offs, then the final, and that it's the winner of that who should get it. That's why I don't agree that Leinster should be given it."

Rennie had argued resuming the season later in the year, after many clubs had lost coaches and a number of squad members, would not be fair.

He also raised concerns about the prospect of players playing for more than a year without a rest, something Mallinder understands.

Outgoing Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie believes Leinster should be declared champions

He added: "Without a doubt, player welfare is massive. It's really very, very important. I've been in touch with Bill Mitchell in terms of Rugby Players Scotland and we've been in constant dialogue.

"We have to make sure that whatever we have in terms of season structure is right for the businesses and the players, but it's a very difficult one.

"We know there is probably not going to be any rugby at least before June and we know then at the right time there will be a phased return to rugby in terms of individual training.

"We are already now looking at individual, then coming into training facilities to build that up to smaller groups and getting full contact.

The Cardiff City Stadium had been due to host this year's PRO14 Grand Final on June 20

"We're looking at this from small groups all the way through to playing a game, initially behind closed doors, and then, ultimately - which we know will be quite a time away - coming back to playing, hopefully, in front of full stadiums.

"It is a difficult one and we know that in terms of the PRO14 next week they've got a review in terms of the scenario planning, with lots of scenarios to put in place.

"They are taking advice from all the unions, and the medical side, so we're still very open-minded PRO14 wise about restarting or restructuring, whatever that might be. No decision has been taken as yet."