PRO14 round-up: Munster book semi-final after win over Connacht; Cardiff Blues beat Ospreys

A round-up of Sunday's Guinness PRO14 action as Munster thrashed Connacht to book a semi-final, while Cardiff Blues beat the Ospreys.

Munster 49-12 Connacht

Andrew Conway scored two tries as Munster took advantage of two first-half red cards for opponents Connacht to reach the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals thanks to a 49-12 bonus-point win.

Debutant Connacht No 8 Abraham Papali'i was sent off for a 25th-minute high tackle on Conor Murray, while - nine minutes later - hooker Shane Delahunt saw red after leading with an elbow into CJ Stander's neck.

Munster punished Conor Oliver's early sin-binning with a seventh-minute Chris Cloete try and a penalty try before prop Jeremy Loughman added a third, while Connacht replacement Bundee Aki replied to make it 21-7 at half-time.

Recovering from two yellows of their own, Munster went on to dominate the second half as they climbed back above Scarlets into second place in Conference B.

Tries from man-of-the-match Tadhg Beirne, Conway (2) and James Cronin dwarfed a Jonny Murphy effort as Johann van Graan's men set up a last-four clash with old foes Leinster back at the Aviva Stadium next Friday.

Cardiff Blues 29-20 Ospreys

Cardiff Blues defeated the Ospreys 29-20 at Rodney Parade in the final game of Welsh rugby's domestic season.

Wales wing Josh Adams scored one try and made another for Jason Harries in front of his watching international head coach Wayne Pivac.

Dan Evans and Luke Morgan scored the Ospreys' tries, but they were let down by their discipline and Blues fly-half Jason Tovey took advantage with a perfect record of two conversions and five penalties.

This game was being played at Rodney Parade rather than the Blues' usual Cardiff Arms Park home which is still being used as a medical facility to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

