Guinness PRO14 round-up: Munster win at Dragons; Edinburgh win at Scarlets

Former Saracens man Matt Gallagher scored twice for Munster as they kept their 100 per cent start to the PRO14 going at the Dragons

Recap Sunday's Guinness PRO14 action as Munster picked up their fourth win succession with victory at the Dragons, and Edinburgh won at Scarlets.

Dragons 16-28 Munster

Munster maintained their unbeaten record in this season's Guinness PRO14 league as they beat the Dragons 28-16 at Rodney Parade.

Four from four! 4⃣@Munsterrugby continue to set the pace at the top of Conference B with another clinical win - this time over @dragonsrugby! 👏👏



Which players stood out for you? #GuinnessPRO14 | #DRAvMUN pic.twitter.com/d08O6onxaJ — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 1, 2020

Two tries from fullback Matt Gallagher and one by wing Calvin Nash, along with three penalties and two conversions from outside-half JJ Hanrahan, were enough to keep Munster top of Conference B.

The home side's points came from outside-half Sam Davies with a try and two penalties, plus a try from lock Matthew Screech on his 50th appearance for the Welsh region.

Dragons were briefly ahead when Davies landed an early penalty but, from then on, Munster dominated vast periods of the game.

Scarlets 3-6 Edinburgh

Edinburgh finally got a victory at the fourth attempt in the Guinness PRO14 as they edged out Scarlets 6-3 in a hard-fought encounter at Parc Y Scarlets.

First win of the season!@EdinburghRugby get their campaign back on track by beating @scarlets_rugby in a pure battle at a wet Parc y Scarlets 🌧️



Who was the key for Edinburgh tonight? 🔑#GuinnessPRO14 | #SCAvEDI pic.twitter.com/6BHPQ5gHx3 — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 1, 2020

A day on from Scotland's 14-10 Six Nations win over Wales on the same ground, two Jaco Van Der Walt penalties earned last season's semi-finalists a narrow victory against a home side reduced to 14 men on the hour mark when Josh Helps was sent off.

The horrendous conditions as the last throes of Storm Aiden blew through Llanelli dictated it was going to be tight and error strewn game and the ball rarely went beyond the clutches of the first and second runners from the set-pieces and rucks.

Edinburgh came into the game missing six internationals and then lost three players through injury in the opening 19 minutes.