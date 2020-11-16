Dragons vs Edinburgh PRO14 fixture postponed due to coronavirus

The Dragons are facing a fixture pile-up

The Dragons have seen a third Guinness PRO14 game postponed because of coronavirus.

The Welsh region's training base was closed for a fortnight earlier this month after they returned seven positive Covid-19 tests.

It meant that league fixtures against Connacht and Glasgow were postponed, and now Edinburgh's visit to Newport on November 23 has followed suit.

In a statement, PRO14 Rugby said: "Following advice from Public Health Wales, Dragons have taken the decision, with the full support of PRO14 Rugby, to isolate for 14 days and will not return to organised team training until later this week.

"This will mean there is not enough adequate preparation time to ensure players can return safely to full match intensity.

"Everyone at the region and PRO14 Rugby full expects Dragons to fulfil their round eight fixture with Benetton Rugby (on November 29), and their games with Connacht and Edinburgh will be rescheduled for early 2021."