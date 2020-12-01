Guinness PRO14: Munster and Ulster maintain winning starts after beating Zebre and Edinburgh

Academy lock Thomas Ahern scored his first try for Munster on his first start, as the province trounced Zebre

Recap Monday's Guinness PRO14 action as Irish duo Munster and Ulster defeated Italy's Zebre and Scotland's Edinburgh respectively...

Munster 52-3 Zebre

Damien De Allende, Sean French and Thomas Ahern scored their first Munster tries in a 52-3 Guinness PRO14 pummelling of Zebre at Thomond Park - the province's seventh win in succession.

7️⃣ wins on the spin

8️⃣ tries

And @Munsterrugby on Cloud 9️⃣



A big win for the hosts at Thomond Park as see off @ZebreRugby in style 💪#GuinnessPRO14 #MUNvZEB pic.twitter.com/mjCkKrhEif — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 30, 2020

In addition to a penalty try, Dan Goggin, De Allende and Darren Sweetnam all swept over for converted scores as Munster pocketed their bonus-point to lead 28-3 at the break.

They added four more tries by the finish, as JJ Hanrahan and young guns French, Craig Casey and Ahern each made it over. Paolo Pescetto kicked a lone penalty for the depleted Italians.

Edinburgh 14-43 Ulster

John Andrew scored a hat-trick as Ulster brushed off a spirited Edinburgh fightback to claim an ultimately emphatic seven-try victory at Murrayfield.

Going top in style 🔥@UlsterRugby hit the Conference A summit after scoring seven tries at BT Murrayfield - including a hat-trick for John Andrew 🙌@EdinburghRugby fought bravely to get within five before Ulster pulled away in a cracking contest 👏#EDIvULS #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/Gcuwsefyo3 — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 30, 2020

The visitors were 19 points up inside 24 minutes, but Edinburgh thought they had levelled when Jamie Farndale crossed in dramatic circumstances following the first two tries of Jack Blain's career.

However, Farndale was eventually called offside and Ulster streaked clear in the final quarter.

Edinburgh forward Bill Mata's comeback was interrupted by a spell in the sin bin just after Jordi Murphy crossed for Ulster.

John Cooney claimed his second try and Andrew completed his treble in the closing seconds as Ulster sealed a 43-14 Guinness PRO14 victory.

Ulster's eighth win on the trot sent them top of Conference A.