PRO14: Wins for Scarlets and Ospreys

Steff Evans of Scarlets in action against the Dragons

Scarlets ground out a hard-fought 20-3 Guinness PRO14 victory over a resilient Dragons outfit in Llanelli, while the Ospreys saw off Cardiff.

Scarlets 20-3 Dragons

Two second-half tries from number eight Sione Kalamafoni and replacement outside-half Sam Costelow was enough to get Glenn Delaney's side over the line.

Josh Lewis kicked the first points of the game for the Dragons but that was as good as it got for them as two Jones penalties gave Scarlets a slender 6-3 lead at the break.

The second period was similarly cagey until Kalamafoni caught the Dragons defence out to touch down, and Costelow put the result beyond doubt in the final minute.

Scarlets have now lost just once in their last five Guinness PRO14 matches, while defeat for Dragons means they are still searching for their first win at Parc y Scarlets.

Cardiff vs Ospreys

Cardiff Blues had to play with 14 men for 30 minutes as referee Ben Whitehouse hit them with three yellow cards in a 17-3 defeat to regional rivals the Ospreys.

The visitors also picked up one yellow card but had a second-half penalty try to thank for seeing them over the line in the second round of three weekends of Welsh derbies in the Guinness PRO14.

Having been pipped 16-14 against the Scarlets, they dominated up front to win comfortably.