Leone Nakarawa to join Ulster from Glasgow Warriors at end of season

Leone Nakarawa is joining Ulster

Leone Nakarawa will join Ulster from PRO14 rivals Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season.

The Fiji forward has signed a one-year contract with the Irish province, who have also handed new deals to Ireland hooker Rob Herring and fly-half Ian Madigan.

Nakarawa, 32, rejoined Glasgow in January 2020 after he was sacked by French team Racing 92 for returning late from the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He was named European Player of the Year in 2018 while at Racing and won Olympic Sevens gold with Fiji at Rio 2016.

Nakarawa returned for a second spell with Glasgow last January

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: "It's an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad.

"Given his broad skill set and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I'm confident that he'll be a valuable addition to the team."

Ian Madigan is staying with Ulster

Madigan has signed a new two-year contract, having joined from Bristol last season, with Herring extending his deal until June 2023.

Madigan said: "I believe the team are good enough to win trophies in the near future, and that is my number one goal.

"I also can't wait to experience a packed-out Kingspan Stadium and get the opportunity to meet the supporters in-person sometime soon."

Live Currie Cup Rugby Union Live on

Herring added: "There's a great atmosphere at the club at the moment. We are all pretty close mates here, working hard to make memories and win silverware for the province.

"That's definitely something I want to be a part of for as long as I can."

Ulster had already agreed contracts with Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Kieran Treadwell and Nathan Doak this week, with the quartet committing themselves to the province until at least June 2023.